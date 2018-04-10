'Men want to put back successful women'

Media player
Aya Cissoko: Boxer and author on feminism and fighting back
Former amateur boxing world champion and author Aya Cissoko has had to fight sexism in and outside the ring.
The Parisian's autobiography is being taught in French schools and she hopes her story will inspire others.
Video journalists: Charlie Northcott and Elaine Okyere
Producer: Genevieve Sagno
10 Apr 2018
