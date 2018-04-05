Skripal 'phone call'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Skripal 'phone call'

An alleged recording of the poisoning victim airs on Russian TV- but no one's sure it's real.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Apr 2018