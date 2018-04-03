Strikers protest at station in Paris

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
French striking railway workers protest at Gare du Nord
The French rail network has been severely disrupted by the first in a wave of strikes in protest at proposed reforms to the state-owned rail company, SNCF.
Workers held a protest inside the Gare du Nord station in Paris.
-
03 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-43632954/french-striking-railway-workers-protest-at-gare-du-nordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window