Strikers protest at station in Paris
French striking railway workers protest at Gare du Nord

The French rail network has been severely disrupted by the first in a wave of strikes in protest at proposed reforms to the state-owned rail company, SNCF.

Workers held a protest inside the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

  • 03 Apr 2018
