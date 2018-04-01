Pope baptises Italy's 'migrant hero'

Video

A Nigerian man dubbed Italy's "migrant hero" has been baptised by Pope Francis during an Easter service at St. Peter's Basilica.

John Ogah, 31, was begging outside a supermarket in Rome last year when a masked thief armed with a cleaver tried to rob it. He held the man down until police arrived - and was ultimately rewarded with a residency permit.

As the Pope baptised him, an Italian police captain stood by his side as his godfather.