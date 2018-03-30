Does the Pope believe in Hell?
Cardinal Vincent Nichols on what Catholics believe about Hell

The idea of a burning Hell has never been part of Roman Catholic teaching, says the most senior Catholic in England and Wales.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols was speaking after Pope Francis was quoted saying that Hell did not exist. He blamed 'Rome's rumour mill' after a journalist met the Pope.

