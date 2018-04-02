Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dumping pesticides, using ducks instead
French farmer, Bernard Poujol, believes ducks are the future for rice farms, but he hasn't quite perfected his technique.
-
02 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window