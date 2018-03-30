Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turning bread into beer to fight food waste
Countries in the EU waste around 88 million tonnes of food every year. And one of the items which is most commonly thrown away, is leftover bread.
One independent food shop in Vienna is trying to raise awareness of the problem by making beer out of its stale bread.
-
30 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window