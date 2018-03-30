Turning bread into beer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turning bread into beer to fight food waste

Countries in the EU waste around 88 million tonnes of food every year. And one of the items which is most commonly thrown away, is leftover bread.

One independent food shop in Vienna is trying to raise awareness of the problem by making beer out of its stale bread.

  • 30 Mar 2018
Go to next video: What's causing Britain's food waste?