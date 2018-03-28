Paris memorial for hero police officer
Paris ceremony for police officer Arnaud Beltrame

The French police officer who died after he offered himself in exchange for a hostage in an Islamist attack is being honoured in Paris.

Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame, 44, was one of four victims of a shooting spree in southern France on Friday.

President Emmanuel Macron said he "fell as a hero" after showing "exceptional courage and selflessness".

