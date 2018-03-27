Media player
Video
Kemerovo fire damage seen from inside gutted mall
The devastating impact of the leisure complex fire in Siberia is revealed by Russia's Investigative Committee.
Video shows committee workers collecting evidence inside the gutted building in Kemerovo.
27 Mar 2018
