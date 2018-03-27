Kemerovo fire damage seen from inside
Video

Kemerovo fire damage seen from inside gutted mall

The devastating impact of the leisure complex fire in Siberia is revealed by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Video shows committee workers collecting evidence inside the gutted building in Kemerovo.

  • 27 Mar 2018
