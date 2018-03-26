Catalan protesters clash with police
Spain Catalonia: Protesters clash with police after Puigdemont arrest

Protests have broken out across Catalonia after former leader Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Germany.

Mr Puigdemont, who is wanted in Spain for sedition and rebellion, was detained by police acting on a European warrant.

