First Eurovision winner Lys Assia dies
Swiss singer Lys Assia, who won the first ever Eurovision Song Contest in 1956, has died at the age of 94.

She followed up her win by competing again in 1957 and 1958, coming eighth and second respectively.

Eurovision paid tribute to the singer, who was a lifelong ambassador for the show.

  • 25 Mar 2018