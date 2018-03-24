Catalan protesters clash with police

Video

An angry crowd confronted lines of police in Barcelona hours after a Spanish court orders five senior Catalan politicians to be detained in jail.

Police used batons to drive protesters back from government buildings. More than 20 people were reported to have been injured, none seriously.

Catalonia has been in political crisis since an illegal referendum on independence last October. Some 25 separatists face charges including sedition, rebellion and embezzlement. They all deny the allegations.