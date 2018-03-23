French hostage witness: He ran after me
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eye-witness says French hostage-taker ran after him

Armed police have killed a suspect, 25-year-old Redouane Lakdim, who shot dead three people in a series of attacks in southern France. The gunman said he was fighting on behalf of the Islamic State group.

  • 23 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Moment French police closed in on attacker