Moment French police closed in on attacker

France hostage crisis: Moment police closed in on attacker
Armed police have killed a suspect who shot dead three people in a series of attacks in southern France.
Redouane Lakdim - who said he was fighting on behalf of the Islamic State group - took hostages at a supermarket in the town of Trèbes.
Helicopters flew overhead as an elite police team closed in on him.
23 Mar 2018
