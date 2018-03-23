Moment French police closed in on attacker
France hostage crisis: Moment police closed in on attacker

Armed police have killed a suspect who shot dead three people in a series of attacks in southern France.

Redouane Lakdim - who said he was fighting on behalf of the Islamic State group - took hostages at a supermarket in the town of Trèbes.

Helicopters flew overhead as an elite police team closed in on him.

