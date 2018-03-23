French minister hails gendarme's 'heroism'

Media player
France shooting: Minister hails gendarme's 'heroism'
French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb has heaped praise upon a gendarme who swapped places with a hostage held by an Islamist gunman in a supermarket in Trèbes, southern France.
He described how quick thinking by the lieutenant-colonel helped bring the hostage crisis to an end. The officer is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
23 Mar 2018
