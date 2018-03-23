Media player
Spy poisoning: War of words between the UK and Russia
Relations between the UK and Russia have deteriorated following the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter in Salisbury.
In this rapid-fire verbal war, is either side coming out on top?
23 Mar 2018
