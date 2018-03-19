How the Russian election unfolded

Media player
Russia election: How Vladimir Putin's win unfolded
Vladimir Putin will lead Russia for another six years, after securing an expected victory in Sunday's presidential election.
With almost all the ballots counted, he had received more than 76% of the vote, the central election commission said.
Here's how the election result unfolded.
19 Mar 2018
