Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Navratilova: McEnroe paid '10 times more'
That's how much more Martina Navratilova said John McEnroe was paid for Wimbledon. She spoke to BBC Panorama.
The BBC says the two commentators are on different types of contracts and that Martina Navratilova appears less than John McEnroe..
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window