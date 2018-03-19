McEnroe paid more than Navratilova by BBC

Video

Martina Navratilova has told BBC Panorama that John McEnroe was paid at least "10 times more" than she was for their commentating roles at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The former Wimbledon champion told Jane Corbin that she was shocked when the BBC revealed how much its stars earned. John McEnroe was named on the list, appearing in the £150,000 - £199,999 bracket.

The BBC says the two commentators are on different types of contracts and that Martina Navratilova appears less than John McEnroe.

Britain's Equal Pay Scandal will be shown at 7.30pm on BBC One on Monday 19th March.