'You can't speak to the Russians that way'

Veteran Russian broadcaster Vladimir Posner has said that relations between the UK and Russia are the worst he has ever known.

In a BBC interview, Mr Posner also addressed UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson's call for Russia to "go away and shut up", saying such remarks would inevitably stoke anti-Western feeling.

Broadcaster Mr Posner, who also holds French and US citizenship, has been a familiar face on Russian TV for many years and is known in the West as a political commentator.

Relations between the UK and Russia have deteriorated since former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with a nerve agent on Sunday 4 March in Salisbury.