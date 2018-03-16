Skiers jump from speeding lift
Video

Skiers jump from speeding lift in Georgia

Several people were injured when the out of control lift started going backwards fast, at the Gudauri ski resort.

Some skiers jumped and others were flung from the chairs, which jammed together at the bottom of the slope.

