Solving a city's 'disgusting' problem

Rome's rubbish: The people trying to solve the problem
Rome produces more rubbish than it can cope with and some residents have been taking matters into their own hands.
They meet every weekend early in the morning to scrub, paint, and clean up the eternal city.
Reporter: James Reynolds
Video Journalist: Sofia Bettiza
16 Mar 2018
