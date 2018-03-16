Solving a city's 'disgusting' problem
Rome's rubbish: The people trying to solve the problem

Rome produces more rubbish than it can cope with and some residents have been taking matters into their own hands.

They meet every weekend early in the morning to scrub, paint, and clean up the eternal city.

Reporter: James Reynolds

Video Journalist: Sofia Bettiza

