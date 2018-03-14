Media player
Russian election: Generation Putin to vote on his future
Meet three young Russians born when Vladimir Putin came to power 18 years ago.
With Russia heading to a general election on Sunday, will they vote for him when they get their first chance?
Production: Chloe Arnold
Filming/editing: Yevgeny Zhuravlev -
Filming: Vladimir Pirozhkov
14 Mar 2018
