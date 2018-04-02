Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why kids in Amsterdam are getting slimmer
Obesity rates of children in Amsterdam are falling.
In 2013 an obesity and overweight programme was started to help kids lose weight.
Dutch politician Eric van der Burg told us how the programme worked.
-
02 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window