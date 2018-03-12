Media player
Chemical weapons expert: 'Russia will have a lot to answer for'
The use of a Novichok nerve agent is a significant development, chemical weapons expert Dr Richard Guthrie tells the BBC.
"The Russians will have a lot to answer for," he said.
12 Mar 2018
