'Use of Novichok points at Moscow'
Video

Chemical weapons expert: 'Novichok points at Moscow'

Novichoks are super nerve agents developed by the former Soviet Union, chemical weapons expert Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told the BBC.

"If it is a Novichok, it points very squarely at Moscow", he said.

  • 12 Mar 2018