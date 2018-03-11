Media player
Russia releases footage of 'hypersonic missile' Kinzhal
Russia says it has successfully test-launched a hypersonic missile.
Its defence ministry released footage of a missile detaching from a fighter jet and leaving a fiery trail behind it.
11 Mar 2018
