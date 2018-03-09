Mass rally for murdered Slovak journalist

Media player
Thousands attend anti-government marches for murdered Slovak journalist
The murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, who was killed while investigating alleged political corruption in Slovakia, has prompted mass protests across Slovakia.
Demonstrators jangled keys - a symbol of the velvet revolution against communism - as they called on the government to step down.
-
09 Mar 2018
