Milosevic, the musical, also divisive
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Milosevic is back - in a musical

Yugoslavia's notorious former president Slobodan Milosevic is causing new divisions - now because of a musical.

The controversial Serbian ultra-nationalist - the "Butcher of the Balkans" for some and a hero for others - is a central character of the Slobodan Show.

  • 09 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Serbia ten years after Milosevic