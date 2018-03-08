'Corruption' worries for Russian business

Video

A candidate standing against Vladimir Putin in Russia’s presidential election has said the biggest problem for Russian business is corruption.

Boris Titov, who is leader of the Party of Growth and also President Putin’s Business Ombudsman told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "The biggest problem now in Russia is corruption and the threats from the State to businessmen. We have criminal law used against companies."

However, he insisted he had never seen anyone from the president’s administration asking businesses for a bribe and that the country needed to go forward.

