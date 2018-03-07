Media player
France avalanche: Lucky escape for Alps snowboarder
Snowboarder Thomas Kray had a lucky escape after being caught by an avalanche on a downhill run in Savoie in the French Alps.
He activated his safety airbag, which allowed him to stay above the crumbling snow.
07 Mar 2018
