The Danish women's football star who started in a refugee camp

Nadia Nadim was born in Afghanistan and had to escape with her mother and sisters after the Taliban killed her father.

She started playing football in a refugee camp in Denmark.

Now she is the first immigrant to be part of the Danish national team and plays for Manchester City - all while studying to become doctor.

