The Danish women's football star who started in a refugee camp
Nadia Nadim was born in Afghanistan and had to escape with her mother and sisters after the Taliban killed her father.
She started playing football in a refugee camp in Denmark.
Now she is the first immigrant to be part of the Danish national team and plays for Manchester City - all while studying to become doctor.
Production: Irene Caselli and Mariangela Maturi
Filming and editing: Claudia Jardim
This report is part of A Girls' Game, a multimedia project that was funded by Innovation in Development Reporting Grant granted by the European Journalism Centre.
08 Mar 2018