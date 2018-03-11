Frozen beats: The ice music festival
Video

Frozen music: The festival with ice instruments

A music festival, where the instruments and venue are made of ice has taken place in the Norwegian village of Finse.

Ice drums, ice horns and even a didgeridoo are all carved on the day.

The BBC Travel Show's Christa Larwood finds out more.

