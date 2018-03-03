Digger used in Lidl supermarket looting

Video
Lidl supermarket looted after digger used to attack building
Eight men have been charged with theft, burglary and trespass after incidents at two shops in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland on Friday.
In one case, a Lidl supermarket in Tallaght, which was closed due to heavy snow, was broken into and a stolen digger was smashed into the building which ended up collapsing.
Army vehicles and snow ploughs were deployed to the scene.
The Centra store in Jobstown was broken into, after a saw was used to cut a hole in the front.
