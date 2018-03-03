The first 'plastic-free' supermarket aisle

Media player
World's first 'plastic-free' aisle opens in Netherlands
The world’s first plastic-free aisle has been launched by the Dutch chain Ekoplaza in Amsterdam.
Campaigners are calling for UK shops to follow the Dutch chain where 700 products will be available without plastic packaging.
03 Mar 2018
Europe
