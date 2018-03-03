The first 'plastic-free' supermarket aisle
World's first 'plastic-free' aisle opens in Netherlands

The world’s first plastic-free aisle has been launched by the Dutch chain Ekoplaza in Amsterdam.

Campaigners are calling for UK shops to follow the Dutch chain where 700 products will be available without plastic packaging.

