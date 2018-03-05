Media player
Notre-Dame: Cracks in the cathedral
The Catholic Church in France has launched an urgent appeal for funds, to save Notre Dame cathedral.
Parts of the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece are starting to crumble, because of pollution eating the stone, and there are fears the structure could become unstable.
05 Mar 2018
