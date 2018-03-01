Ukrainians struggle with snow

Media player
Snow in Europe: Ukrainians struggle with severe weather
Heavy snowfall has affected Ukraine in recent days, causing travel chaos in Kiev and other cities.
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Europe
