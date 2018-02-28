Kosovo PM 'against' border changes

Video

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says he is "fully against" ceding territory to Serbia.

On 17 February 2018 Kosovo, celebrated 10 years of independence from Serbia, but Serbia refuses to recognise Kosovo’s sovereignty.

There have been proposals for Kosovo to cede territory in the north, where many Kosovan Serbs live. But Mr Haradinaj told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur he was "fully against changing borders, mixing territories because that’s why tragedies happen".

