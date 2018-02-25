March on Moscow

Media player
Thousands attend Nemtsov memorial march in Moscow
Thousands of people have marched in Moscow to remember Russian opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in sight of the Kremlin in 2015.
25 Feb 2018
