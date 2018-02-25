Russians march in memory of murdered opposition leader

Video

Thousands of people have marched in Moscow to remember Russian opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in sight of the Kremlin in 2015.

Three years on and weeks before Russia's upcoming presidential election, protesters claimed his murder investigation was a cover-up and carried signs saying 'Will not forget, will not forgive!'

Nemtsov, a reformer, democrat and former deputy PM, was a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin.