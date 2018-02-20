'I was handcuffed there'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I was handcuffed there'

Chloe Ayling shows police where she was allegedly held by a kidnapper in Milan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Feb 2018
  • From the section Europe