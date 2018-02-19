'We're not racist', says AfD MP Boehringer

Video

MP Peter Boehringer has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is not racist, but needs to change its tone and become more professional.

The nationalist party was founded in 2013 as an anti-euro party. It has shifted its focus towards immigration and Islam and is increasingly viewed as far-right in tone.

Watch the full interview at 20:30 GMT on BBC World News on Monday 19 February 2018 and at 00:30 GMT on the BBC News Channel on Tuesday 20 February 2018 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)