Lavrov dismisses FBI Russia charges
The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has dismissed as "blather" charges brought by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller against 13 Russians over election meddling.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he called for "facts".

  • 17 Feb 2018
  • From the section Europe
