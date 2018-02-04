'Flyers' defy gravity in contest
Wind Games 2018: The indoor skydivers defying gravity

The Spanish town of Empuriabrava has been hosting the Wind Games for 2018.

Organisers hope the sport of "indoor flying" will be an Olympic sport in 2020.

