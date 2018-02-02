Romeo proposes to real-life Juliet
Ballet dancer playing Romeo proposes to real-life Juliet

Russian ballet dancers Ksenia Zakharova and Nikolay Maltsev were taking a bow after a performance in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk when it happened.

  • 02 Feb 2018
  • From the section Europe
