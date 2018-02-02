How I escaped Pakistan's 'Killer Mountain'
French climber Elisabeth Revol describes 'Killer Mountain' rescue

French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol says she was forced to abandon her weak and ailing climbing partner in order to be rescued from one of Pakistan's most deadly Himalayan mountains, Nanga Parbat.

