Paris battles floods as Seine level peaks

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paris residents battle floods as Seine level peaks
Forecasters say the flooded Seine River in Paris has reached its peak, but the waters are unlikely to begin receding until Tuesday.
Some residents of the suburbs have taken to boats and kayaks, as about 1,500 people have been evacuated from their homes.
-
29 Jan 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-42867782/paris-residents-battle-floods-as-seine-level-peaksRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window