Paris battles floods as Seine level peaks
Forecasters say the flooded Seine River in Paris has reached its peak, but the waters are unlikely to begin receding until Tuesday.

Some residents of the suburbs have taken to boats and kayaks, as about 1,500 people have been evacuated from their homes.

  • 29 Jan 2018
  • From the section Europe
