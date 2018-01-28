'Dramatic' moment Putin critic detained
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained in Moscow

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained by police in Moscow after joining a rally in support of a presidential election boycott.

The BBC's Steve Rosenberg witnessed the moment Mr Navalny was taken away by authorities.

