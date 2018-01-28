'Dramatic' moment Putin critic detained

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained in Moscow
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained by police in Moscow after joining a rally in support of a presidential election boycott.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg witnessed the moment Mr Navalny was taken away by authorities.
-
28 Jan 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-42853493/russia-opposition-leader-alexei-navalny-detained-in-moscowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window