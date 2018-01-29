Chechen leader questioned on 'gay purge'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov questioned on 'gay purge'
Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov is questioned by the BBC's Sarah Rainsford on the region's human rights record.
Human rights groups accuse Mr Kadyrov's security forces of grave abuses including the kidnap and torture of opponents and gay men.
-
29 Jan 2018
- From the section Europe
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-42853224/chechen-leader-ramzan-kadyrov-questioned-on-gay-purgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window