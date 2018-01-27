Italy train crash CCTV released
Italian police have released CCTV captured minutes minutes before a commuter train derailed, killing three people.
One of the carriages appears to be off-centre before it hits a platform at Pioltello Limito station, creating sparks.
Thirteen people were seriously injured when the train, carrying 250 people, came off the tracks on a busy commuter route near Milan in northern Italy on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Trenord, the train's operators, said the train had been travelling at a normal speed as it approached the station.
-
27 Jan 2018
- From the section Europe